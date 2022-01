Crews respond to wreck on I-81 in Botetourt County.

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – Crews responded to a major wreck on I-81 northbound in Botetourt County Friday night.

The crash happened in Buchanan.

The Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS says that people were trapped inside two vehicles.

Five patients were transported to nearby hospitals. Two of the patients were airlifted.

The department posted on Facebook, writing: “Proud of our team’s effort this evening and thankful for our response partners.”