Authorities searching for missing man out of Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

James Cary Mitchell III has been missing since Monday but authorities say his family last spoke to him on Saturday, Jan.15.

According to authorities, Mitchell may be driving a white GMC Yukon with Virginia license plate MRSJCM.

Authorities say Mitchell is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 185. He has brown hair and blue eyes with tattoos of his initials over his right eye as well as a teardrop below his right eye.

Authorities ask that if you see Mitchell or his white GMC, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or call 911.