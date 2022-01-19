30º
wsls logo

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Authorities searching for missing man out of Bedford County

The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office said he has been missing since Monday

Nicole Del Rosario, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Bedford County, Missing
James Cary Mitchell III (Bedford County Sheriff's Office)

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – The Bedford County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

James Cary Mitchell III has been missing since Monday but authorities say his family last spoke to him on Saturday, Jan.15.

According to authorities, Mitchell may be driving a white GMC Yukon with Virginia license plate MRSJCM.

Authorities say Mitchell is about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, and weighs about 185. He has brown hair and blue eyes with tattoos of his initials over his right eye as well as a teardrop below his right eye.

Authorities ask that if you see Mitchell or his white GMC, call the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office at 540-586-7827 or call 911.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Del Rosario joined WSLS 10 in August 2020.

email