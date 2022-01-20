Local Office on Aging needs volunteers, food donations for seniors this winter

To help seniors get through the coldest months the Local Office On Aging serving the Roanoke Valley is holding its annual Soup for Seniors but it needs your help.

ROANOKE, Va. – In order to help seniors get through the coldest months, the Local Office on Aging serving the Roanoke Valley is holding its annual Soup for Seniors event. But they need food and volunteers.

The annual food drive helps get food to seniors who need it most. It also provides some much-needed socialization for seniors who’ve been isolated during the pandemic.

The LOA is hoping to collect 45,000 items to serve more than 3,300 seniors.

“Seniors are so appreciative of having it delivered right to their homes, things that they really need that will help get them through the winter,” said LOA President Ron Boyd.”

Collection dates and locations are as follows:

February 5-6 – Black Dog Salvage will kick off the collection at 902 13th Street SW. Those who stop by with a donation of at least $10 worth of food will receive a coupon for 10% off any eligible purchase

February 7-8 – Church of St. Peter and St. Paul – 4909 N. Lake Drive Roanoke, VA 24019

Other drop-off sites from February 1-8 include:

All First Bank (formerly Bank of Fincastle) locations

Vistar Eye Center locations:

3320 Franklin Road Roanoke

70 Summerfield Court Roanoke

426 West Main Street Salem

Salem Public Library

Vinton Library

Food items needed include soup, canned vegetables, canned fruit, crackers, ramen noodles, canned meats (tuna, chicken, Vienna sausages, etc.), peanut butter and jelly, oatmeal or cream of wheat, cereal and cereal bars, Carnation instant breakfast, and Ensure Boost.

For those who may be unable to drop off items in person, monetary contributions are accepted and appreciated to buy shelf-stable items and support the nutritional needs of seniors. Donations can be made here or by calling 540-345-0451.

Those interested in volunteering can sign up for a shift here. To learn more, click here.