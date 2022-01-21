Restaurant Week returns to Downtown Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s tastiest week returns this Friday and goes until the 30th. This is a week where you can experience some of Downtown’s wide variety of lunch and dinner options.

This week gives the community a chance to discover new restaurants and support local businesses while keeping their budget in mind.

This year, Downtown Roanoke Inc. is giving away $1,000 worth of gift cards. To enter, post your Restaurant Week food photos on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter using #RoanokeRestaurantWeek. Ten winners will be randomly drawn on Feb. 1. Each will receive a $100 Downtown Roanoke gift card.

During the week there are five different price points:

Restaurant Choice Lunch: price will be determined by the restaurant

$10 Lunch: Entrée, side, drink (and/or dessert)

$25 Dinner: Three courses

$40 Dinner: Three courses

These prices do not include tax or tip and is per person.

Reservations are encouraged at the restaurants that accept them.