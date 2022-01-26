Roanoke police release images of Ford Explorer as the investigation into deadly hit-and-run continues

LEFT: Image is of the Ford Explorer near the Walgreens on Williamson Road, just south of its intersection with Hershberger Road NW RIGHT: Another image of the Ford Explorer

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department gave an update on Wednesday afternoon as it continues to investigate last week’s deadly hit-and-run on Williamson Road.

Jody McFarland, 35, of Roanoke, died after being hit in the 3700 block of Williamson Road at about 6:50 a.m. on January 19.

Investigators believe that the driver of the pictured white Ford Explorer above may have information relevant to this case.

Police believe this particular SUV was made in the late 1990s.

Anyone with information about this Ford, its location, or the driver, is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and leave a message for Fatality Investigator Foster.

Callers can remain anonymous.