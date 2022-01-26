Stone Blue Hobbies making a soaring difference among Lynchburg students

"New Year, New Hobby" is the motto of one local business owner in 2022.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A local business owner is using his love for building to make a soaring difference in the community.

“I bought the gear, put it together and I taught myself how to fly,” Stone Blue Hobbies Owner Jeremiah Guelzo says. “The RC hobby of flight kind of was that little niche for me.”

Guezlo was a teen when he found a love for all things remote control — planes, cars, boats, bikes and drones — things he’s shared with the community for more than 20 years at Stone Blue Hobbies.

“You learn basic mechanical knowledge,” he says. “How to use screwdrivers, how to use Allen wrenches, how to pull things apart, how to put things together.”

It’s those kinds of everyday skills that are going a long way for people like Hal Creasy.

“He gave an outlet for people wanting to build,” Creasy says.

Creasy was a high schooler at E.C. Glass in Lynchburg when he walked into the shop for the first time.

Stone Blue Hobbies has an internship program and provides education and training to students at Central Virginia Community College and Liberty University.

“It was going to be a hobby that I would enjoy for many, many years to come,” Creasy adds. “Here I am several years later, still doing it and loving it.”

Guezlo and Creasy say the skills they’ve learned open doors to job opportunities and they hope to help others continue to take off.