Amtrak conducting investigation after train gets stuck for 30 hours in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Amtrak says they’re conducting an investigation after passengers were stuck on a train for 30 hours in Lynchburg.

As we reported earlier this month, downed trees and power lines from a winter storm prevented the train from reaching its destination in New York.

Families and friends of those onboard reached out to 10 News, worried about their loved ones.

An Amtrak spokesperson writes:

“We work hard to provide our customers with the best possible travel experience; part of that experience involves proper communication to our customers. With numerous downed trees and severe weather conditions, we fell short of that expectation. With a deep commitment to doing better, we will be conducting a formal audit on our emergency response to ensure that we can provide the level of communication that our customers have come to expect.”

We asked if passengers are being refunded or compensated, but we haven’t heard back from Amtrak.