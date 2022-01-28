Angels of Assisi takes in dogs involved in animal cruelty case to make more room at Bedford shelter

The Bedford County Animal Shelter took in 26 dogs after an animal cruelty and hoarding case in the Good View area Tuesday.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Bedford County Animal Shelter took in 26 dogs after an animal cruelty and hoarding case in the Goodview area Tuesday.

The shelter was already full prior to the case, so there was no space for these dogs. Angels of Assisi in Roanoke was one of the animal rescue facilities stepping up to help take in other animals from the Bedford County Animal Shelter.

[READ MORE: Bedford County authorities seize 26 dogs, 71-year-old man faces animal cruelty charges]

Angels of Assisi brought in 18 dogs and cats to make room for the dogs in need.

The Bedford County Shelter showed their gratitude by sending Angels of Assisi lunch.