Virginia’s Blue Ridge among 32 organizations nationwide to receive prestigious biking award

ROANOKE, Va. – Cyclists in the Roanoke Valley can rest assured knowing that the region is a prime spot for their favorite hobby.

On Thursday, the League of American Bicyclists honored Virginia’s Blue Ridge, the region’s marketing arm, with a Bicycle Friendly Business Award as part of its Fall 2021 round.

The award honors organizations all around the country that promote bicycling and safer streets in their communities.

VBR has been able to achieve this feat through its development of bicycle-friendly routes, lodging, trails and other initiatives throughout the region.

This is the first time VBR has received the award, and the only Virginia company to do so this year.

