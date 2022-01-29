Detectives searching for Missing Carrol County Woman

Carroll County, Va. – Law enforcement are looking for 18 year old Virginia Hiatt.
Hiatt was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on Flint Hill.
Detectives said she has special needs.
If you see her, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.
