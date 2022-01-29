23º
Detectives searching for Missing Carrol County Woman

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Virginia Hiatt (Carroll County Sheriff)

Carroll County, Va. – Law enforcement are looking for 18 year old Virginia Hiatt.

Hiatt was last seen around 4:30 p.m. Friday afternoon on Flint Hill.

Detectives said she has special needs.

If you see her, you’re asked to call the sheriff’s office.

