Lynchburg police investigating a shooting at 7-Eleven early Saturday morning

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Police have released the pictures of two men they say were involved in a shooting early Saturday morning in Lynchburg.

At 2:46 a.m., police responded to the 7-Eleven at 2337 Fort Avenue for reports of shots fired.

Witnesses told Lynchburg police that they saw two groups shooting at each other in the parking lot.

Both 7-Eleven property and a cab were hit by gunfire, according to police.

Casings were found in the area and police said that no injuries were reported.

Police are now asking for help identifying two of the men who were involved in the shooting.

One man was wearing a black jacket with a red Phillies hat and the other was wearing a gray Disney sweatshirt with a hood.

After the shots were fired, both men fled the area in a white SUV, according to police.

Anyone who may have captured video of any of the incident on a security or doorbell camera is asked to contact the Lynchburg Police Department at 434-455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at 434-455-6102, Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900, enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

This is an ongoing investigation. Any additional information will be released as an update to this news release.