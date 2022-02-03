Everyone can now get three free N95 masks at Kroger

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A product stall filled with free N95 respirator masks, provided by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sits outside the pharmacy at this Jackson, Miss., Kroger grocery store, Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

ROANOKE, Va. – Having trouble finding an N95 mask? You can now solve that problem and get groceries at the same time.

Kroger has partnered up with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to provide complimentary masks to customers as a part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Every person is eligible to get up to three free non-surgical N95 masks.

You’ll find them near the store’s pharmacy.

“Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free non-surgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer.

These masks are only available while supplies last.