AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Amherst County.

The shooting happened on Tuesday night, according to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not release any further information since the investigation is being led by Virginia State Police.

10 News has reached out to Virginia State Police and is working to get more information.

Stick with 10 News as this breaking news story develops.