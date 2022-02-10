Spread the love this Valentine’s Day by naming a cockroach after your special someone

Chocolate, candy hearts and flowers for Valentine’s Day? So last year.

If you’re looking to spice things up, the Science Museum of Western Virginia in Roanoke may have the perfect gift idea for you.

The museum is bringing back “Hisses and Kisses,” a unique fundraiser that lets you name a Madagascar hissing cockroach after someone special.

Whether you love them or loath them, it costs just $5 and comes with a personalized e-card.

”A lot of people will send them to their friends as a joke like this your exes name now, named after a cockroach and a lot of people sometimes do politicians,” said Sherrie Jennings, Science Museum of Western Virginia. ”It’s just somethibng for them to have fun with.”

All the proceeds will go to the museum.

If you’re interested in naming a creepy-crawly creature this Valentine’s Day, click here.