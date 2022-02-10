Two injured, two in custody after armed robbery in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating an armed robbery that left two injured Wednesday afternoon.

At about 3:19 p.m., officers responded to the 700 block of Grady Street for reports of an armed robbery.

According to authorities, the two victims in the incident said they were attacked by six men armed with handguns. Police say the suspects also tried to steal a car but crashed in the same area before running away.

Police were able to catch two of the suspects and took them into custody.

The two victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the incident and were treated at Lynchburg General Hospital.

Authorities said charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter a tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

If you live in the area and think you may have video of the incident via security or doorbell cameras, you can contact the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.