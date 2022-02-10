Virginia Tech unveils exhibit honoring women of color in the military

Virginia Tech is honoring women in the military, particularly women of color.

On Thursday, the Military Women’s Memorial exhibit “The Color of Freedom: Honoring the Diversity of America’s Servicewomen” was officially unveiled at Tech’s Newman Library.

The exhibit preserves and shares stories of the country’s servicewomen and their sacrifices. It also celebrates Black History Month and the 100th anniversary of female students at the university.

School officials, including President Tim Sands, spoke at the unveiling.

One member of the Virginia Tech Corps of Cadets said it’s great to see the recognition, but she hopes this exhibit serves as a reminder to keep fighting against discrimination and improve diversity and equity in the military.

“There has been more equity within in the services, but there’s still work to be done,” said Amanda Wyche, a senior who is hoping to commission into the U.S. Army.

This is the inaugural stop of the traveling exhibit. It will be displayed at Tech through March 16.

