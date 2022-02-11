Amtrak offers buy one get one free Valentine’s Day sale

(Matt Rourke, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Amtrak has good news for people who love to travel and want to give their loved one something special this Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, you can get train tickets as low as $18 thanks to the Amtrak Loves You Sale.

This limited-time sale lets customers to purchase one ticket and bring a companion for free on any nationwide travel between March 1 and Aug. 31.

These purchases can be made now through Feb. 16.

Customers can also receive discounted tickets at checkout by using the code V214.

Here are some of the trips you may be able to take for a cheaper price with this deal:

New York to Philadelphia: $18 fare

Chicago to Milwaukee: $25 fare

Albany to New York: $36 fare

Los Angeles to Seattle: $101 fare

For more information on the sale and what trips you can book, click here.