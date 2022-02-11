Eat your heart out on Valentine’s Day at these Roanoke restaurants

If you are still looking for Valentine’s Day plans, we’ve got you covered.

ROANOKE, Va. – If you are still looking for Valentine’s Day plans, we’ve got you covered.

Here are six restaurants offering exclusive menus this holiday for you and your loved one:

Enjoy fine dining with your Valentine in The Hotel Roanoke’s Regency Room in downtown Roanoke this year.

The hotel is offering a special Valentine’s Day menu that is available from Feb. 11 through Feb. 14.

The menu features several delectable cuisines for couples to try together, including pan-seared scallops, chargrilled filet mignon and roasted Statler chicken.

Live entertainment will also be occurring Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The cost of this experience is $74 per guest, plus tax and gratuity.

Guests can make reservations by calling 540-985-5900. Seating is available from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Indulge in a multi-course meal at 1772 Rooftop on Main.

The restaurant, which is located on 18 S Roanoke St in Fincastle, is offering a special menu that features a three-course set along with an optional three glass wine pairing.

The menu features cuisines like Oysters Rockefeller, Chicken Cordon Bleu and Dutch Caramel Apple Pie.

This experience costs $55 per guest and an additional $30 for those that want to participate in the wine pairing.

Reservations are required for Valentine’s Day, but Friday and Saturday are first come first serve

It will not be available on Sunday.

Dine at Evie’s Bistro & Bakery to add a little bit of sweetness to your Valentine’s Day outing.

A Valentine’s Sweetheart Menu is being offered at the bistro on Feb. 12.

Guests can feast on a delicious four-course dinner that includes multiple different soup, salad, entrée and dessert options. The restaurant is located on 1212 4th St in Southwest Roanoke.

The cost of the dinner is $40 per guest, and reservations can be made by calling 540-343-4543.

The bistro will stop taking reservations at 4 p.m. on Feb. 12.

Why just have three courses when you could have five?

Our Daily Bread Roanoke, located on 3334 Brambleton Ave, is offering a five-course Valentine’s Day Dinner menu for couples to enjoy.

The offer costs $125 per couple.

It is only available on Valentine’s Day, and reservations will be offered for 5 p.m. and 7 p.m.

To make a reservation, you can call 540-772-2200 or stop by the restaurant.

Looking for something a little more saucy? Benny Marconi’s in downtown Roanoke is offering heart-shaped pizzas for you and your lover to share.

Requests will only be accepted for Valentine’s Day and can be made by calling the restaurant.

But hurry fast, time slots for these requests will fill up quickly.

Last but not least, make sure to consider Crescent City Bourbon & Barbeque in downtown Roanoke for your holiday dinner plans.

The restaurant is offering a three-course meal menu featuring multiple choices for wine, starters, entrées and desserts.

The meal costs $100 per couple, plus tax and gratuity.

Reservations are recommended but not required.