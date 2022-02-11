66º
Man wanted in Maryland for homicide arrested in Amherst County, deputies say

Anthony Wayne Ford was wanted in connection to an April 2021 homicide

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Anthony Wayne Ford was wanted out of Prince George’s County, Maryland in connection to a homicide that happened on April 6, 2021. (Amherst County Sheriff's Office)

AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A murder suspect was arrested without incident in Amherst County by the United States Marshals Service Capital Area Region Fugitive Task Force.

According to the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Wayne Ford was wanted out of Prince George’s County, Maryland in connection to a homicide that happened on April 6, 2021.

On Thursday, Ford was taken into custody at a Food Lion in Amherst, authorities say.

Ford faces the following charges:

  • Murder, first degree
  • Murder, second degree
  • Assault, first degree,
  • Assault, second degree
  • Firearms use/Felony - violent crime

