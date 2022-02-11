Three dead, four hospitalized after van overturns on I-81 in Wythe County

VDOT says traffic is currently backed up for about six miles after a crash at the 64.8 mile marker.

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE (2/11/2022 at 6:29 p.m.)

Three people died and four others are in the hospital after a crash on I-81 in Wythe County on Friday, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities say at about 2:45 p.m., a van was going southbound at mile marker 64 when it hit a tractor-trailer, overturned and then came to rest on the median.

We’re told that there were seven individuals in the van and of those seven, three people lost their lives and four others were sent to a nearby hospital.

According to state police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.

VSP says the crash remains under investigation.

ORGINAL STORY (2/11/2022 at 5:42 p.m.)

If you’re driving on I-81 southbound in Wythe County, expect delays due to a tractor-trailer crash.

VDOT says traffic is currently backed up for about six miles after a crash at the 64.8 mile marker.

At this time, the south left shoulder, left lane and right lane are closed.

We will update this article once the crash is cleared.