‘It just keeps happening’: Used car dealerships in Roanoke targeted by burglars again

A local used car dealership is suffering yet another round of break-ins.

ROANOKE, Va. – A used car dealership in Roanoke has now been the victim of a half-dozen burglaries, according to its owner.

Bessmullah Wahidi, the owner of Best Auto Sales on Salem Turnpike, said it felt like deja vu Friday when he learned his business was once again burglarized.

His business is one of several used car dealerships in Roanoke that have been the target of criminals within the last few months.

“We’re taking the loss,” admitted Wahidi. “We have to pay for all of these damages.”

Sometime between closing Thursday and opening on Friday, the burglary happened.

Wahidi said the windows of about 10 cars were smashed so the inspection stickers could be stolen. Car keys and other things were stolen as well.

“They broke into the office, broke the lock, got inside and cut the cameras. Same way they did last time,” explained Wahidi.

The loss in this incident alone is estimated to be well over $10,000.

“All we can do is put this on the news because we’ve done police reports every time this happens. Five to six times before. It’s not helping anything,” said Wahidi.

Roanoke police confirmed reports have been filed for each incident; however, no arrests specific to these crimes have been made.

Investigators would not comment on whether or not the crimes are being investigated as being connected.