New River Valley is seeing a decrease in new COVID-19 cases of more than 30%

FILE - A healthcare worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at Jackson Memorial Hospital, Oct. 5, 2021, in Miami. The Air Force became the second military service to approve religious exemptions to the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine, granting requests from nine airmen to avoid the shots, officials said Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)

New coronavirus cases are down 35% in the New River Valley, according to the health district’s leader.

During her weekly call, Dr. Noelle Bissell, who oversees the health district that covers Floyd, Giles, Montgomery and Pulaski counties, as well as Radford, said that the numbers are promising.

She also encouraged parents not to be discouraged with Pfizer’s postponement for FDA approval for its age 5 and under vaccine.

Bissell pointed out that the delay isn’t about the safety of the vaccine in children, but whether the tested dose is effective for specifically 2 to 4-year-olds or if a third dose is needed.

“I hope people see it as a good sign that the data wasn’t showing what they wanted to see, so they’re putting it on hold until they get more data with that third dose,” said Bissell.

Pfizer is expected to have more data on the third dose by April.