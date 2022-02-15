Looking to spring, Vinton Dogwood Festival now recruiting parade participants, vendors

VINTON, Va. – We’re only halfway through February, but the town of Vinton hopes you’ll start thinking about spring!

The 67th annual Dogwood Festival, which goes from April 28 to May 1, is looking for parade participants and vendors.

If you’re looking to enter a float, group or marching band in the parade, it’s 100% free!

It’s the oldest festival in Virginia’s Blue Ridge and celebrates the spring season each year with family fun in the heart of Vinton.

Organizers said signing up to be a vendor is a great way for local businesses to attract new customers.

“If you’re thinking about coming out and being a vendor and you’re still a little worried about the crowd and being cautious, we are making sure that every vendor is 20 feet apart from each other, even in the parking spaces, so the socially distancing we’ll try to do as much as we can, and we will also suggest for everybody to be safe for whatever matter that is for them,” explained Vinton Community Programs Director Chasity Barbour.

Here’s a price breakdown for taking part in the festival:

$40 - Craft Vendor

$40 - Nonprofit Vendor (Nonfood)

$100 - Business/Retail Vendor

$350 -$550 - Food Vendor

Click here if you would like to sign up to be a parade participant or vendor.