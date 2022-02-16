VDH to hand out free COVID-19 rapid tests at Danville Farmer’s Market this Saturday

(Lynne Sladky, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DANVILLE, Va. – Need an at-home COVID test? Well, you won’t have to go too far to get one.

This Saturday, Feb. 19, the Virginia Department of Health will be back at the Danville Farmer’s Market, handing out free COVID-19 rapid tests.

There will be a limit of two tests per person and tests will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis. You must be 18 and older to receive a test.

The health department will be distributing test kits from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Danville Farmer’s Market is located at 629 Craghead St.