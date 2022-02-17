66º
wsls logo

LIVE

Local News

A Southwest Virginia dance company will be performing at the Daytona 500

Students range in age from 7 to 18 and represent Carroll, Floyd, Wythe, Grayson and Surray counties and the city of Galax.

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Tags: Feel Good, Southwest Virginia
Students at the Carroll County Dance Center in Hillsville were invited to represent the region at the Daytona 500.

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Taking the national stage at the midway, a local dance company is gearing up to perform this weekend at the Daytona 500.

Students at the Carroll County Dance Center in Hillsville will be representing Southwest Virginia at Sunday’s Daytona 500.

The group, which arrived in Daytona on Wednesday, ranges in age from 7 to 18 and has members from Carroll, Floyd, Wythe, Grayson and Surry (NC) counties, as well as the city of Galax.

The center’s owner, Kelly Gray Krantz, said they have been preparing for this opportunity for several months and will be showcasing five routines in their NASCAR set.

The group will be performing at the midway during pre-race festivities.

Copyright 2022 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Watch Rachel weekdays from 5 a.m. to 7 a.m. on Virginia Today.

email

facebook

twitter