A Southwest Virginia dance company will be performing at the Daytona 500

HILLSVILLE, Va. – Taking the national stage at the midway, a local dance company is gearing up to perform this weekend at the Daytona 500.

The group, which arrived in Daytona on Wednesday, ranges in age from 7 to 18 and has members from Carroll, Floyd, Wythe, Grayson and Surry (NC) counties, as well as the city of Galax.

The center’s owner, Kelly Gray Krantz, said they have been preparing for this opportunity for several months and will be showcasing five routines in their NASCAR set.

The group will be performing at the midway during pre-race festivities.