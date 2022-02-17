Son charged with murdering father and setting house on fire in Buena Vista makes first court appearance

The sun of retired assistant police chief of Buena Vista charged in his murder made his first court appearance on Thursday.

BUENA VISTA, Va. – The son of retired Assistant Police Chief of Buena Vista, charged in his murder, made his first court appearance Thursday.

Jonathan Patterson appeared before a judge this morning to determine his attorney status.

The 35-year-old is accused of murdering his father Jay Patterson and setting his house on fire.

Jonathan was identified early as a suspect and was arrested about an hour after authorities responded to the fire.

A friend of the family, Stewart MacInnis, says they’re utterly devastated.

“They wanted me to relay to you that in many ways Jay was the center of their family. He was loved and will be deeply, deeply missed,” said MacInnis. “They’ve known Jonathan and his son all his life, they’ve watched him grow up, they’ve experienced joys and disappointments with him. As you can imagine they’re feeling a tumult of emotions right now about Jay’s death and Jonathan’s alleged role in it.”

Patterson is scheduled to appear in court again in early April.