Body found inside Buena Vista home after fire

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A man’s body was found inside a home on Friday after a reported house fire in Buena Vista, according to Virginia State Police.

A large police presence was at 13th Street and Cherry Avenue in connection with the fire, which began around 9:30 a.m.

“I’m pretty shocked, you know. I was really surprised. I would have never expected anything like that,” said Shirley Wheeler, who lives near where the fire happened.

Authorities have not released any identifying information about the person found inside the home.

