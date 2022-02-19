Pedestrian in critical condition after crash in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a pedestrian crash that left someone seriously injured Friday night.

At about 6:32 p.m., police responded to a pedestrian crash in the Campbell Ave and Florida Ave area. Authorities discovered the vehicle was traveling north when the pedestrian was hit.

The pedestrian, who is in critical condition, was transported to the Lynchburg General Hospital.

At this time, there’s no description of what the vehicle looked like.

Anyone with information or who may have been a witness to the crash is asked to call Officer A. Lucy of the Traffic Safety Unit at 434-455-6047.