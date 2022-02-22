Dopesick writer to speak at Ferrum College commencement

(Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

FERRUM, Va. – Ferrum College is sending their 2022 graduates off with a bang.

Beth Macy will be the keynote speaker for the college’s 106th commencement ceremony.

Macy is a critically acclaimed author and an executive producer and writer for Dopesick, a television series based on her book of the same title.

Also a former reporter for The Roanoke Times, Macy has won dozens of national journalism awards.

The commencement ceremony will be held on April 23 at 10 a.m. in Adams Stadium.

More information about the ceremony can be found here.