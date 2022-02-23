Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library expands in Lynchburg

More children in Lynchburg can receive more books thanks in part to music icon, Dolly Parton.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – More children in Lynchburg can now receive free books each month, thanks in part to music icon Dolly Parton.

Parton’s international program Imagination Library provides books to children ages five and under—regardless of a family’s income.

The Lynchburg City Schools Education Foundation recently announced that its the chapter’s new host organization and is expanding the initiative to every zip code in the Hill City.

Since the chapter launched in Lynchburg in 2019, more than 20,000 books have been donated so far.

The nonprofit says 1,600 children are currently enrolled, and according to the census, nearly 5,000 children are eligible.

“Preparing children for school does not start on the first day or Pre-K or Kindergarten. It really starts from the time a child is born. So, we feel as though this is a fantastic investment,” said Jodi Gillette, executive director of the LCS Education Foundation.

If you wish to donate, it costs $25 to sponsor a child so they’ll receive 12 books a year.