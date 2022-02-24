Can you eat 72 ounces of chili in one hour? Lynchburg’s Texas Inn to host chili-eating competition

Do you think you can eat 72 ounces of chili in one hour?

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Do you think you can eat 72 ounces of chili in one hour?

Well, in honor of Thursday being National Chili Day, Texas Inn in Lynchburg is hosting a special food-eating competition.

Six participants—ranging from ages 18 to 70—will have an hour to complete two bowls filled with 36-ounces of chili.

Any contestant who finishes receives a toilet bowl-shaped trophy, a roll of TUMS and a can of Febreze. The first person to finish also wins a crown and T-shirt.

The chili includes beans, hamburger and the special seasoning the restaurant has used since 1935. The competition starts at 7 p.m. at the downtown location.

“The only tips that I would have is to come on an empty stomach because 72 ounces of chili is a lot. It’s going to have our relish and onions on it, and then of course with chili, you have to have crackers, so the crackers have to go with it as well,” said General Manager Rhonda Rankin.

Texas Inn plans on hosting the challenge every day going forward, where one person can sign-up and attempt to win a trophy and T-shirt.