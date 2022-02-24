LewisGale Hospital Montgomery breaks ground on $15.9 million expansion of surgery department

LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is amping up access to healthcare in the New River Valley.

BLACKSBURG, Va. – LewisGale Hospital Montgomery is celebrating its bright future as it broke ground on a $15.9 million expansion of its surgery department.

“We’ve taken a couple of years in planning to get to today, and this is going to provide the opportunity so people can get their care close to home right here at Montgomery,” said CEO of LewisGale Hospital Montgomery Alan Fabian.

The hospital is constructing a 7,500-square-foot addition to its existing surgery department that will include two operating rooms, a 15-bed post-anesthesia care unit, storage and support space.

“As far as the physicians’ standpoint, the surgeons will have more opportunity to do more procedures and grow their services and do more care for their patients here in the NRV,” said Ed Sciullo, the Chief of Staff at LewisGale Hospital Montgomery.

The expansion also includes renovating 4,800 square feet of the existing surgery department.

This renovation and additions are just another step to provide better access to healthcare in the New River Valley.

“Our focus has been to bring in good quality surgeons, good quality physicians, be able to provide the care here, expand the facility as the community expands and that way the benefit really goes to the community,” added Fabian.

This project is just part of LewisGale Regional Health System’s broader expansion into Southwest Virginia.

Last year, LewisGale in Salem was approved to open a NICU and it expanded emergency care to the Roanoke Valley with a standalone ER. All part of LewisGale’s big picture, to serve more communities.