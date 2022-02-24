Man charged with second-degree murder in Buena Vista assault

Tony Conner has been charged with second-degree murder

BUENA VISTA, Va. – A man has been charged with second-degree murder after a fatal assault in Buena Vista, police said.

Authorities said they received a call from a home in Buena Vista reporting an assault on Feb. 2.

When officers arrived, they said they found Timothy Wilkins, 52, of Augusta County. Police said Wilkins was treated by EMS and taken to Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital and transferred to Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Wilkins’ body was taken to the medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, police said.

Tony Conner, 59, has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder, malicious wounding and violation of a protective order in connection to Wilkins’death.

Authorities said the case is still under investigation.