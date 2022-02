ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Councilman Joe Cobb has announced that he will be seeking another term on the city council in November 2022.

Cobb served as a council member from July 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2022, and as vice-mayor from July 1, 2018, to Dec. 31, 2020.

The announcement came Saturday at about 11 a.m. at 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Southwest Roanoke.

Stay with 10 News for updates.