PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing teenager.

Fifteen-year-old Adrian Mayberry was last seen at about 3 p.m. on Monday in the Cascade area of Pittsylvania County.

Anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call Sgt. Eanes at 434-432-7931 or dial 911.