Carilion Clinic loosening visitation restrictions to allow inpatients two visitors per day

ROANOKE, Va. – Carilion Clinic announced a change to its visitor guidelines for patients on Friday.

Starting Tuesday, March 8, all Carilion hospitals will transition from the yellow level, which only allows adult patients one visitor, to the green level, which allows patients two visitors.

According to Carilion, adult patients are allowed two visitors, and if deemed appropriate, children may visit if they are accompanied by an adult, and they do not found as a visitor.

The following patients are allowed two visitors:

Pediatric patients, but the visitors must be both over the age of 18 and family members

Emergency Department

Labor and Delivery patients

There are exceptions to the rules.

For example, end-of-life patients are allowed up to four immediate family members as visitors while same-day surgery patients are only allowed one visitor while being prepped; however, once the patient is in their room, two visitors are allowed.

COVID-19 patients are still not allowed to have visitors,

