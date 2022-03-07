Carroll County man dies in weekend crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man is dead after a crash over the weekend in Carroll County, according to Virginia State Police.

Authorities said the accident happened around 11:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 679, just north of Route 901.

A 2000 Chevy S10 pickup truck was going north on Route 679 when it ran off the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned, police said.

The driver, 46-year-old Joey Dalton of Laurel Fork, died at the scene, according to police. Authorities said he was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the truck.

Authorities said the crash remains under investigation.