Trial date set for Radford man charged with murder in 2-year-old’s death in 2020

Andrew Byrd faces multiple charges in connection with the child's death.

RADFORD, Va. – A Radford man charged with murder in connection with the death of a 2-year-old child in 2020 will be on trial later this year.

Andrew Byrd is scheduled to have a five-day jury trial, beginning on Monday, July 11.

Back in September 2020, Byrd on a first-degree murder charge, as well as charges for aggravated and malicious wounding and preventing someone from calling 911.

Byrd was arrested in April 2020.

The child’s mother, Amanda Mitchell, has also been indicted and faces six child abuse charges.