Gleaning for the World starts donation drive for Ukrainian refugees

Gleaning for the World is asking for a variety of products to help those in need in Ukraine.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – One local organization is hosting a donation drive to provide relief to those fleeing Ukraine.

Gleaning for the World started collecting supplies Monday outside the Sam’s Club on Wards Road in Lynchburg.

They’re asking for items including hygiene products and diapers, along with new blankets, sleeping bags and air mattresses.

They’ll also be outside Sam’s Club Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.-6

But organizers say they mainly need monetary donations.

“The number one thing we truly need is money. We’re able to send that money overseas to our partners, who are having the shelters and helping the refugees,” said Teresa Davis, a spokesperson for Gleaning for the World.

The Sam’s Club is located at 3912 Wards Road, Lynchburg, VA 24502.

Even if you do not shop at Sam’s Club, you can drive by and drop off donations.