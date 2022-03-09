Man dies after shooting at a Roanoke apartment complex

Police say a man is dead after a shooting at a Roanoke apartment complex.

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

The shooting happened at about 4:30 p.m. at The Cove at Peter’s Creek located at 3836 Panorama Ave NW, according to authorities.

When police arrived at the scene at about 4:47 p.m., officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

He was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital where he died from his injuries.

Authorities said the victim’s identity will be released after his next-of-kin is notified.

Police were not able to locate any suspects on the scene and no arrests have been made yet.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and or text police at 274637. Begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous

