Pulaski County creates Experiential Center to highlight its assets and resources

DUBLIN, Va. – Pulaski County wants to showcase its assets and resources by creating an “Experiential Center.”

County officials released sketches of what the experiential center would look like when completed.

Leaders say the goal is to highlight assets and experiences—like Claytor Lake, Motor Mile Speedway and the education district—to attract people to eventually invest in the area.

“We hope that they come and learn about what’s here and what’s to come, there could be misconceptions about our community we are going to dispel those. We’re going to really make sure they understand the investment opportunities, the living opportunities the educational opportunities, the quality of life opportunities,” said Jonathan Sweet, the Pulaski County Administrator.

Leaders say work to create the experiential center has already begun, with the center expected to open this year.