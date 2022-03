CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding a missing man.

Randy Shoffner, 57, was last seen walking toward Woodlawn Road and Coulson Church Road wearing a black jacket, tan sweater, black pants, black shoes.

Shoffner has dementia, so authorities want to locate him as soon as possible.

IF you find him, authorities said he will respond to his name.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (276) 728-4146.