Roanoke police identify Floyd man who died in Sunday’s Melrose Avenue crash

There has been a serious crash on Melrose Avenue.

ROANOKE, Va. – Authorities have released the name of the 30-year-old Floyd man who died in Sunday’s crash in Northwest Roanoke.

At about 4:15 p.m., police learned of the two-vehicle crash in the 3400 block of Melrose Ave NW, near the Habitat for Humanity ReStore.

At the scene, Roanoke Fire-EMS pronounced one passenger, later identified as Anthony Williams, dead at the scene.

The person driving the car Williams was in was taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital to be treated for critical injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, according to police.

While this remains an ongoing investigation, police did say that speed appears to be a factor.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call police at 540-344-8500 and share what you know.

You can also text the Roanoke Police Department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.

(UPDATE: 9:16 p.m. Sunday)

ORIGINAL STORY

The Roanoke Police Department has blocked a portion of Melrose Avenue following a severe car crash on Sunday.

The crash happened at about 5 p.m. at the intersection of Melrose Avenue NW and 35th Street NW, near Habitat for Humanity.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

No word yet on any injuries.