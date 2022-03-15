Jury finds Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. guilty of felony money crimes

Roanoke City Councilman Robert Jeffrey Jr. during day one of his trial on March 14, 2022.

ROANOKE, Va. – A jury found a Roanoke City councilman guilty of two felony charges on Tuesday.

Robert Jeffrey Jr. was on trial for two counts of obtaining money under false pretenses of more than $1,000.

Tuesday wrapped up his two-day trial on the two crimes, which began on Monday.

Following the reading of the verdict, Jeffrey was taken into custody.

He still has to stand trial on two counts of felony embezzlement.

It was decided by all parties that Jeffrey would be tried separately. His trial on embezzlement will begin immediately after the first one.

