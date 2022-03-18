Montgomery County School Board voted to oust superintendent without cause

Dr. Mark Miear is no longer the superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – Dr. Mark Miear is no longer the superintendent for Montgomery County Public Schools.

The Montgomery County School Board voted Thursday night to terminate Miear’s contract without cause due to “reasons discussed in their recent closed session meeting.”

At this time, the reasoning for his termination is unclear, but Board Chair Sue Kass said this: “This decision is one that we take seriously... We are not able to comment about why this decision was made, but we as a Board are united in this vote.”

The school board said it will immediately begin the process of finding a new superintendent.

However, the school board voted to name Annie Whitaker as acting superintendent until the role is officially filled.

Whitaker has served as the deputy superintendent for MCPS since 2019.