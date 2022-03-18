Roanoke man accused of assaulting Bedford realtor in June 2020 found guilty

A Roanoke man who was accused of attacking a Bedford realtor back in 2020 has been found guilty.

Dustin Holdren appeared before the Bedford Circuit Court on Friday and was found guilty of robbery and aggravated malicious wounding after a plea agreement was reached.

While he initially also faced a felony charge of attempted rape, that charge was dropped on Friday.

As we’ve previously reported, in June 2020, Holdren was arrested after allegedly assaulting Lenora Farrington, a realtor with Keller Williams Realty of Forest, while she was showing an open house at Mariners Landing Subdivision in Huddleston near Smith Mountain Lake.

That year, Owner and Principal Realtor Teresa Grant told us that Holdren hit Farrington in the head with a crescent wrench nearly ten times before demanding and stealing money from her.

The incident sent Farrington to the hospital with several skull fractures and she was hospitalized for several weeks.

Lenora Farrington is recovering in the hospital after she was allegedly attacked during an open house near Smith Mountain Lake over the weekend. (WSLS)

Holdren is scheduled for sentencing on Sept. 6 at 11 a.m.