Alabama, Scotty McCreery coming to Roanoke this June

LEFT: Randy Owen, Teddy Gentry and Jeff Cook with Alabama performs at the Fabulous Fox Theatre on Friday, April 14, 2018, in Atlanta. (Photo by Robb Cohen/Invision/AP) RIGHT: Scotty McCreery arrives at the 55th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021, at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Ed Rode)

ROANOKE, Va. – This concert announcement is sure to excite country music fans.

On Friday, June 3, the legendary country music group Alabama will be performing at the Berglund Center in Roanoke.

The group will be joined by American Idol Season 10 winner Scotty McCreery.

For those who know country music, Alabama needs no introduction.

Formed in 1969, the group rose to fame in the 1980s charting 21-straight No. 1 singles. The group is in the Country Music Hall of Fame, as well as the Vocal Group Hall of Fame.

Since appearing on television screens across the nation on “American Idol” in 2011, McCreery has released multiple albums and made a name for himself in country music.

The concert is scheduled for 7 p.m. and tickets go on sale on Friday.

For Early Access tickets on Thursday, sign up to be a member of the Berglund Center’s Cyber Club!

Tickets start at $39.50.