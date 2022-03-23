North Cross School hosts lemonade stand to support Ukraine

North Cross School hosted a lemonade stand on Wednesday, with all proceeds going to UNICEF to support the children of Ukraine.

ROANOKE, Va. – North Cross School hosted a lemonade stand Wednesday, with all proceeds going to UNICEF to support the children of Ukraine.

Three- to six-year-olds in the early childhood program manned the stand. The stand was set to be outside but was held inside due to rainy weather.

They sold cups of lemonade and packets of blueberry muffins. Upper, middle, and lower school students all came through the cafeteria to take part in the fundraiser.

“Everybody has been amazingly supportive; we’ve had parents stop in,” North Cross Early Childhood Program Director Emily Brown. “Especially on a day like today that it’s raining, it’s just been really heartwarming to see everyone come together and feel like this is such a wonderful cause.”

The upper school students helped the early childhood program coordinate the event.