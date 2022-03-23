Radford offers tubing along the New River for 2nd year

When the weather warms up, there are more outdoor recreational activities for you and your family to enjoy.

RADFORD, Va. – When the weather warms up, there are more outdoor recreational activities for you and your family to enjoy.

The owner of “RadVentures on the New,” Loren Hunter, plans to host his second season of people getting a chance to float down the New River in Radford at Bissett Park.

Hunter works with Radford’s Tourism department to attract people to float in a tube along the river.

He said about 80% of the clientele comes from outside of the City of Radford and he’s looking forward to hosting his second year.

“It’s been great, it’s been a wonderful business. My favorite thing to do here is to drive the bus. I have a captive audience, and I have a large repertoire of terrible dad jokes and the people are stuck on there for me,” Hunter said.

People can start to book kayaks the first week of April and tubing will begin in late May.

