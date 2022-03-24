Lynchburg student arrested for having a handgun on school grounds

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department arrested a high school student for having a handgun on school grounds Thursday afternoon.

At about 1:20 p.m. the Roanoke Police Department alerted Lynchburg police about a livestream video showing a student with a handgun inside a school bathroom.

The information provided to authorities led them to believe the student in the video was at E.C. Glass High School, located at Memorial Ave.

Lynchburg police notified the school resource officer at E.C. Glass who put the school under lockdown.

When officers arrived at the scene, an initial search of the building led them to redirect their search to the LCS Empowerment Academy located at 701 Thomas Road.

Police said they were able to locate the student, 18-year-old Stephon Dewitt Smith, and took him into custody without incident.

After finding the handgun in a backpack, Smith was charged with possession of a firearm while on school property and possession of a concealed weapon.

Ad

The student was transported to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail Authority in Lynchburg.

At about 2:10 p.m., the E.C. Glass lockdown was lifted when authorities determined there was no threat to students or staff.

No shots were fired during this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the Lynchburg Police Department at (434) 455-6041 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900.

.